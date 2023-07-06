Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (48-39) will be looking for a series sweep when they square off with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (34-52) at Nationals Park on Thursday, July 6. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM ET.

The favored Nationals have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +100. A 10-run over/under is set in this contest.

Reds vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV: MASN2

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore - WSH (4-7, 4.48 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (1-2, 5.36 ERA)

Reds vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals have won both games they've played as favorites this season.

The Nationals have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Washington.

The Nationals have not been the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Washington and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Reds have come away with 30 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a mark of 25-30 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Kevin Newman 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Jonathan India 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 2nd Win NL Central +185 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.