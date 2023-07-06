As of December 31 the Tennessee Titans' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +12500, make them the fourth-longest shot in the NFL.

Watch the Titans this season on Fubo!

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Titans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee went 8-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, five Titans games went over the point total.

Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per game. On defense, it ranked 23rd in the NFL (351.6 yards allowed per game).

Last season the Titans were 3-5 at home and 4-5 away.

As a favorite last season Tennessee had only two wins (2-3). When the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.

The Titans were 3-3 in the AFC South and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In the passing game, Henry scored zero touchdowns, with 33 catches for 398 yards.

In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and accumulated 98 yards.

In the Texans' passing game a season ago, Chris Moore scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 548 yards (34.3 per game).

In the passing game, Chigoziem Okonkwo scored three TDs, hauling in 32 balls for 450 yards (26.5 per game).

In 17 games last year, Kevin Byard recorded 106 tackles and four interceptions.

Bet on Titans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +3000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2800 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3500 4 October 1 Bengals - +900 5 October 8 @ Colts - +10000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1800 8 October 29 Falcons - +6600 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +6600 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +15000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +10000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2000 15 December 17 Texans - +15000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +15000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

Odds are current as of July 6 at 5:26 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.