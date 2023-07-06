Tyler Stephenson and his .487 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (137 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Washington Nationals and MacKenzie Gore on July 6 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Nationals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 34 walks while hitting .267.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 57th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.

Stephenson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .417 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Stephenson has had a hit in 54 of 81 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 21 times (25.9%).

In 8.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Stephenson has driven in a run in 30 games this year (37.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.6%).

In 42.0% of his games this year (34 of 81), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .259 AVG .275 .344 OBP .356 .388 SLG .392 8 XBH 13 5 HR 2 18 RBI 19 38/17 K/BB 50/17 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings