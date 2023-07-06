Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Tyler Stephenson and his .487 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (137 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Washington Nationals and MacKenzie Gore on July 6 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Nationals.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 34 walks while hitting .267.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 57th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.
- Stephenson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .417 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Stephenson has had a hit in 54 of 81 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 21 times (25.9%).
- In 8.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Stephenson has driven in a run in 30 games this year (37.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.6%).
- In 42.0% of his games this year (34 of 81), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.259
|AVG
|.275
|.344
|OBP
|.356
|.388
|SLG
|.392
|8
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|19
|38/17
|K/BB
|50/17
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.81).
- The Nationals allow the third-most home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.48 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the left-hander went 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.48), 57th in WHIP (1.472), and seventh in K/9 (10.9) among pitchers who qualify.
