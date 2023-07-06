The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson and his .563 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Nationals.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is hitting .287 with three doubles, three triples, three home runs and 16 walks.

Benson has had a hit in 19 of 38 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits seven times (18.4%).

He has homered in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 38), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Benson has an RBI in six of 38 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

In 34.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .212 AVG .357 .305 OBP .446 .385 SLG .518 3 XBH 6 3 HR 0 4 RBI 5 21/7 K/BB 9/9 4 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings