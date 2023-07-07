Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Joey Votto (batting .182 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, five walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Nationals.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is hitting .217 with five home runs and six walks.
- In 42.9% of his games this season (six of 14), Votto has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (21.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 28.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 9.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Votto has driven in a run in six games this season (42.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six of 14 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|.192
|AVG
|.250
|.364
|OBP
|.318
|.538
|SLG
|.550
|3
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|5
|10/4
|K/BB
|8/2
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (111 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 28-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.00), 19th in WHIP (1.135), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
