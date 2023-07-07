Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Friday, Jonathan India (batting .175 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India has 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 35 walks while batting .252.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 90th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 85th in slugging.
- India has had a hit in 61 of 88 games this season (69.3%), including multiple hits 19 times (21.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.0% of his games this season, India has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 55.7% of his games this season (49 of 88), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|44
|.288
|AVG
|.221
|.385
|OBP
|.304
|.462
|SLG
|.381
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|23
|31/19
|K/BB
|42/16
|7
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (111 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.00 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 36th, 1.135 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd.
