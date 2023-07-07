Friday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (47-41) and Cincinnati Reds (49-39) squaring off at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on July 7.

The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (6-5) for the Brewers and Andrew Abbott (4-0) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 matchups.

The Reds have won in 31, or 49.2%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 28 times in 58 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 5 in MLB, scoring five runs per game (443 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.88 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

