The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.489 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 90 hits and an OBP of .376 to go with a slugging percentage of .494. All three of those stats are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

In 67.1% of his games this season (57 of 85), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (28.2%) he recorded more than one.

In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.5%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

Steer has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (41.2%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (16.5%).

In 40 of 85 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .293 AVG .281 .395 OBP .359 .497 SLG .491 15 XBH 20 7 HR 7 25 RBI 26 29/22 K/BB 36/19 7 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings