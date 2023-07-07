After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Corbin Burnes) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-0) against the Nationals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .306 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 24 walks.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 43 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.

Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (9.2%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this year (30.8%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 24 of 65 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .287 AVG .322 .371 OBP .388 .509 SLG .430 13 XBH 9 4 HR 2 21 RBI 11 24/13 K/BB 22/11 7 SB 9

Brewers Pitching Rankings