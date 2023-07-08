Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Wander Franco and others are available when the Atlanta Braves visit the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Braves vs. Rays Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Strider Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (10-2) for his 18th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 17 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 24-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.75), 16th in WHIP (1.108), and first in K/9 (14.2).

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Jul. 2 6.2 6 3 2 9 1 vs. Twins Jun. 26 7.0 3 1 1 10 2 at Phillies Jun. 20 6.0 8 1 1 9 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 5.0 7 5 5 6 2 vs. Mets Jun. 8 4.0 8 8 8 8 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 117 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 41 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .333/.410/.587 so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Guardians Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 2

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has put up 85 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .254/.360/.573 so far this season.

Olson heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Jul. 5 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Guardians Jul. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Franco Stats

Franco has 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 45 RBI (95 total hits). He has swiped 28 bases.

He's slashed .284/.341/.469 on the year.

Franco will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two home runs and three RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1 at Mariners Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 91 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 39 walks and 39 RBI.

He's slashing .316/.404/.500 so far this season.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with three walks.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves Jul. 7 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Phillies Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 5 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

