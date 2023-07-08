The Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is hitting .240 with a double, six home runs and six walks.

Votto enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .412 with three homers.

Votto has gotten at least one hit in 46.7% of his games this year (seven of 15), with at least two hits four times (26.7%).

He has homered in five games this year (33.3%), leaving the park in 10.2% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (46.7%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (26.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in seven of 15 games (46.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 .192 AVG .292 .364 OBP .346 .538 SLG .708 3 XBH 4 3 HR 3 7 RBI 8 10/4 K/BB 10/2 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings