Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Jonathan India -- with an on-base percentage of .283 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India is hitting .250 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 36 walks.
- In 68.5% of his games this season (61 of 89), India has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (21.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 12.4% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 32.6% of his games this year, India has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (12.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 56.2% of his games this year (50 of 89), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (12.4%) he has scored more than once.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|45
|.288
|AVG
|.217
|.385
|OBP
|.303
|.462
|SLG
|.375
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|23
|31/19
|K/BB
|44/17
|7
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (112 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
