Tyler Stephenson -- batting .345 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Colin Rea TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .263 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 122nd in slugging.

Stephenson has had a hit in 54 of 83 games this year (65.1%), including multiple hits 21 times (25.3%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (8.4%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 36.1% of his games this season, Stephenson has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored at least once 35 times this season (42.2%), including six games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 43 .259 AVG .266 .344 OBP .350 .388 SLG .380 8 XBH 13 5 HR 2 18 RBI 19 38/17 K/BB 53/18 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings