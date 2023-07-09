On Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Fever (5-13) will be attempting to stop a six-game losing skid when hosting the Dallas Wings (9-9). It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3, BSSW, and BSIN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Wings matchup.

Fever vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3, BSSW, and BSIN
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-2) 170.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Wings (-1.5) 170.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Wings (-1.5) 170.5 -140 +105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Wings (-1.5) 170.5 -135 +105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Fever vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Wings have covered nine times in 17 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Fever have covered 10 times in 17 chances against the spread this season.
  • When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, Dallas has an ATS record of 5-6.
  • Indiana has an ATS record of 9-3 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.
  • Wings games have hit the over six out of 17 times this season.
  • A total of 10 Fever games this year have hit the over.

