Luke Maile -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is hitting .217 with seven doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Maile has gotten a hit in 16 of 37 games this season (43.2%), including four multi-hit games (10.8%).

In 8.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Maile has picked up an RBI in six games this year (16.2%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (10.8%).

He has scored in nine games this season (24.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .167 AVG .289 .224 OBP .341 .241 SLG .605 2 XBH 8 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 19/3 K/BB 9/3 1 SB 0

