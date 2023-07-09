Luke Maile -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile is hitting .217 with seven doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • Maile has gotten a hit in 16 of 37 games this season (43.2%), including four multi-hit games (10.8%).
  • In 8.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Maile has picked up an RBI in six games this year (16.2%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (10.8%).
  • He has scored in nine games this season (24.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 17
.167 AVG .289
.224 OBP .341
.241 SLG .605
2 XBH 8
1 HR 2
4 RBI 7
19/3 K/BB 9/3
1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.36 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 36-year-old has a 3.36 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .237 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.