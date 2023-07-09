Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel and his .440 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|How to Watch Reds vs Brewers
|Reds vs Brewers Player Props
|Reds vs Brewers Odds
|Reds vs Brewers Prediction
|Reds vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .240 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.
- Senzel has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this season (33 of 58), with more than one hit 13 times (22.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (12.1%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Senzel has had at least one RBI in 41.4% of his games this season (24 of 58), with two or more RBI seven times (12.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (37.9%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.219
|AVG
|.263
|.263
|OBP
|.364
|.314
|SLG
|.463
|6
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|19
|29/6
|K/BB
|19/15
|3
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Miley (5-2 with a 3.36 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 3.36 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.