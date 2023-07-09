Joey Votto rides a two-game homer streak into the Cincinnati Reds' (50-40) game versus the Milwaukee Brewers (48-42) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday, at American Family Field.

The Brewers will give the nod to Wade Miley (5-2) against the Reds and Ben Lively (4-4).

Reds vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (5-2, 3.36 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (4-4, 4.11 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

Lively (4-4) takes the mound first for the Reds in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.11 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, June 20, the righty threw four innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.

Lively is looking to pick up his second quality start of the season.

Lively is trying to record his seventh start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Ben Lively vs. Brewers

He will face a Brewers offense that ranks 26th in the league with 687 total hits (on a .232 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .378 (26th in the league) with 97 total home runs (20th in MLB action).

Lively has thrown seven innings, giving up five earned runs on six hits while striking out five against the Brewers this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

The Brewers' Miley (5-2) will make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 36-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 3.36 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .237.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Miley has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

