Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Tyler Stephenson -- batting .310 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 35 walks while hitting .259.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 48th and he is 125th in slugging.
- In 64.3% of his 84 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.
- He has scored in 35 of 84 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.259
|AVG
|.259
|.344
|OBP
|.342
|.388
|SLG
|.370
|8
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|19
|38/17
|K/BB
|55/18
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Brewers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley (5-2 with a 3.36 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed a 3.36 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
