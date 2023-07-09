Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson and his .676 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .293 with four doubles, four triples, four home runs and 18 walks.
- Benson has picked up a hit in 21 of 41 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Benson has an RBI in seven of 41 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in 15 of 41 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|23
|.212
|AVG
|.359
|.305
|OBP
|.453
|.385
|SLG
|.594
|3
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|6
|21/7
|K/BB
|11/11
|4
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.36 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.36, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.
