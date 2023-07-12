The Indiana Fever (5-14) will attempt to break a seven-game losing stretch when hosting the New York Liberty (13-4) on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on NBA TV and YES.

Fever vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: NBA TV

Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Fever vs. Liberty

Indiana's 81.9 points per game are just 1.0 more point than the 80.9 New York gives up.

Indiana's 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than New York has given up to its opponents (42.2%).

This season, the Fever have a 4-10 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.2% from the field.

Indiana shoots 32.3% from beyond the arc this season. That's 2.8 percentage points lower than New York has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (35.1%).

The Fever have a 3-5 record when the team makes more than 35.1% of their three-point attempts.

New York averages 36.2 rebounds a contest, 0.8 more rebounds per game than Indiana's average.

Fever Recent Performance