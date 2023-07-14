Blake Sabol and the San Francisco Giants take the field on Friday at PNC Park against Rich Hill, who is starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB action with 106 total home runs.

San Francisco is 14th in baseball, slugging .407.

The Giants have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).

San Francisco has the No. 11 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (416 total runs).

The Giants rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.

The Giants strike out 9.4 times per game, the fourth-worst average in baseball.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.

San Francisco's 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.256).

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 81 home runs as a team.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored 379 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Pirates have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Pirates rank 14th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.36) in the majors this season.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.385 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send Ross Stripling (0-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.37 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

So far this year, Stripling has not registered a quality start.

Stripling is looking to collect his fourth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 12 outings this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Hill (7-9) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Hill has made 15 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Mariners L 6-0 Home Keaton Winn Logan Gilbert 7/5/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Alex Cobb Tommy Milone 7/7/2023 Rockies L 5-2 Home Ross Stripling Austin Gomber 7/8/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Ryan Walker Connor Seabold 7/9/2023 Rockies W 1-0 Home Logan Webb Kyle Freeland 7/14/2023 Pirates - Away Ross Stripling Rich Hill 7/15/2023 Pirates - Away Alex Cobb Johan Oviedo 7/16/2023 Pirates - Away - Osvaldo Bido 7/17/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/18/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/19/2023 Reds - Away - -

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Dodgers L 6-4 Away Osvaldo Bido Bobby Miller 7/6/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Away Johan Oviedo Julio Urías 7/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-3 Away Rich Hill Zac Gallen 7/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Mitch Keller Kyle Nelson 7/9/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Away Carmen Mlodzinski Zach Davies 7/14/2023 Giants - Home Rich Hill Ross Stripling 7/15/2023 Giants - Home Johan Oviedo Alex Cobb 7/16/2023 Giants - Home Osvaldo Bido - 7/17/2023 Guardians - Home - Shane Bieber 7/18/2023 Guardians - Home - - 7/19/2023 Guardians - Home Rich Hill Aaron Civale

