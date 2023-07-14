The Swiss Open Gstaad is nearing its end in Gstaad, Switzerland, as Jaume Munar plays in a quarterfinal against Pedro Cachin. Munar's odds are the fourth-best among the field at +600 to win this tournament at Roy Emerson Arena.

Munar at the 2023 Swiss Open Gstaad

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Munar's Next Match

Munar has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will meet Cachin on Friday, July 21 at 8:30 AM ET (after beating Stan Wawrinka 7-6, 6-1).

Munar Stats

Munar is coming off a 7-6, 6-1 win over No. 74-ranked Wawrinka in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Munar has not won any of his 28 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 20-27.

In 12 tournaments on clay over the past 12 months, Munar has gone 12-11.

In his 47 matches over the past year, across all court types, Munar has averaged 23.4 games.

Over the past 12 months, Munar has played 23 matches on clay, and 23.0 games per match.

Munar, over the past year, has won 66.7% of his service games and 26.1% of his return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Munar has won 65.9% of his games on serve, and 33.3% on return.

