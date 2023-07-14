Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jonathan India is back in action for the Cincinnati Reds against Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee BrewersJuly 14 at 7:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Read More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India is hitting .250 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 36 walks.
- In 69.2% of his games this year (63 of 91), India has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (20.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (12.1%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- India has driven in a run in 30 games this year (33.0%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 54.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.1%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|47
|.288
|AVG
|.219
|.385
|OBP
|.300
|.462
|SLG
|.370
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|24
|31/19
|K/BB
|46/17
|7
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.10 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.94 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 36th, 1.137 WHIP ranks 26th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 32nd.
