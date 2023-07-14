Graham Ashcraft gets the nod on the mound for the Cincinnati Reds aiming to take down Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+100). A 10-run total is listed in the game.

Reds vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -120 +100 10 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-3.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Reds and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (48.5%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has won 27 of its 59 games, or 45.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 53 of its 91 games with a total this season.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-21 27-20 19-21 31-20 32-29 18-12

