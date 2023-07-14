Christian Yelich and Spencer Steer are among the players with prop bets available when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds square off at Great American Ball Park on Friday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Steer Stats

Steer has 90 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .277/.367/.477 slash line on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 49 RBI (87 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .250/.339/.411 so far this year.

India enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with three walks and an RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Burnes Stats

Corbin Burnes (7-5) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 19th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 36th, 1.137 WHIP ranks 26th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 32nd.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Reds Jul. 7 6.0 3 2 2 6 4 at Pirates Jul. 1 7.0 1 2 2 7 2 at Guardians Jun. 25 5.2 8 4 4 3 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 5.0 8 7 7 3 2 at Twins Jun. 13 6.0 7 3 3 8 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 92 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 46 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.

He's slashed .281/.375/.453 so far this season.

Yelich has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .310 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 1 3 4 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 5 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 14 doubles, 16 home runs, 34 walks and 46 RBI (65 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .213/.294/.416 so far this year.

Adames has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, four home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Reds Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

