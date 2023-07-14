Reds vs. Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 14
The Cincinnati Reds (50-41) host the Milwaukee Brewers (49-42) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
The Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (7-5, 3.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Graham Ashcraft (4-6, 6.28 ERA).
Reds vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (7-5, 3.94 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (4-6, 6.28 ERA)
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft
- Ashcraft (4-6) takes the mound first for the Reds in his 17th start of the season. He has a 6.28 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, July 5, the right-hander went six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 6.28 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .290 to his opponents.
- Ashcraft is trying to claim his third straight quality start in this matchup.
- Ashcraft will try to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 frames per appearance).
- He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Graham Ashcraft vs. Brewers
- The opposing Brewers offense has a collective .232 batting average, and is 27th in the league with 694 total hits and 22nd in MLB action with 384 runs scored. They have the 26th-ranked slugging percentage (.378) and are 20th in all of MLB with 97 home runs.
- Ashcraft has a 22.5 ERA and a 3.25 WHIP against the Brewers this season in four innings pitched, allowing a .429 batting average over one appearance.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes
- Burnes (7-5) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- The 28-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 3.94 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .211.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 28-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 36th, 1.137 WHIP ranks 26th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 32nd.
Corbin Burnes vs. Reds
- The Reds are batting .257 this season, 10th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .417 (11th in the league) with 98 home runs.
- The Reds have gone 5-for-40 with two home runs and five RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.
