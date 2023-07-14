Spencer Steer returns to action for the Cincinnati Reds versus Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee BrewersJuly 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-4.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.367), slugging percentage (.477) and total hits (90) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.

Steer has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.9%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 35 games this year (39.8%), Steer has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (15.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45.5% of his games this year (40 of 88), with two or more runs five times (5.7%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 47 .293 AVG .264 .395 OBP .343 .497 SLG .461 15 XBH 20 7 HR 7 25 RBI 26 29/22 K/BB 42/20 7 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings