The 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky will have Austin Cook as part of the field from July 13-16 as the competitors battle the par-72, 7,328-yard course, with a purse of $3,800,000.00 at stake.

Austin Cook Insights

Cook has finished under par three times and shot two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Cook has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past five tournaments.

Cook has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 40 -7 279 0 9 0 0 $325,560

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In Cook's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five once and the top 10 two times. His average finish has been 21st.

In his most recent four attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

The par-72 course measures 7,328 yards this week, 314 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has a recent scoring average of -12.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) checks in at 7,328 yards, 25 yards longer than the average course Cook has played in the past year (7,303 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -12 average at this course.

Cook's Last Time Out

Cook was somewhat mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging par to finish in the 40th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the John Deere Classic, which placed him in the 49th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Cook was better than only 1% of the competitors (averaging 5.17 strokes).

Cook failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Cook did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.6).

Cook's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the tournament average (6.4).

In that last tournament, Cook carded a bogey or worse on two of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Cook finished the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 3.8.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Cook underperformed compared to the field average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Cook Odds to Win: +20000

