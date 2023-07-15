Bo Van Pelt will take to the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky for the 2023 Barbasol Championship from July 13-16, looking to conquer the par-72, 7,328-yard course with $3,800,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to wager on Van Pelt at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Bo Van Pelt Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Van Pelt has scored under par three times, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his most recent 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Van Pelt has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 11 rounds.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past five tournaments.

Van Pelt has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 61 -2 284 0 3 0 0 $44,258

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Van Pelt has had an average finishing position of 29th.

Van Pelt made the cut in two of his past three entries in this event.

At 7,328 yards, Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,014 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has a recent scoring average of -12.

The average course Van Pelt has played i the last year (7,312 yards) is 16 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,328).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Van Pelt's Last Time Out

Van Pelt was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 92nd percentile of competitors.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson ranked in the 12th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

Van Pelt shot better than only 17% of the golfers at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Van Pelt carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, better than the field average of 1.7.

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Van Pelt did not have a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.8).

Van Pelt's three birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were less than the tournament average of 6.8.

In that most recent outing, Van Pelt had a bogey or worse on six of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Van Pelt finished the AT&T Byron Nelson underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with four on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Van Pelt recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.4).

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

+50000

