Brian Stuard enters play in the 2023 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), with action from July 13-16.

Looking to wager on Stuard at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Brian Stuard Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Stuard has finished under par four times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Stuard has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Stuard has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five events.

Stuard hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 51st.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 49 -5 279 0 7 0 0 $255,737

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Stuard has one top-20 finish in his past six appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 18th.

Stuard has made the cut in two of his past six appearances at this tournament.

At 7,328 yards, Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,014 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), the scoring average is lower at -12 per tournament.

The average course Stuard has played in the past year has been 22 yards shorter than the 7,328 yards Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Stuard's Last Time Out

Stuard was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the John Deere Classic, which placed him in the 46th percentile among all competitors.

Stuard shot better than only 29% of the field at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.6.

Stuard recorded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Stuard carded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.6).

Stuard's six birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the field average of 6.4.

In that most recent competition, Stuard's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Stuard finished the John Deere Classic bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with four on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Stuard carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.6).

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

+35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

