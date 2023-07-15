The field at the 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky will feature Chris Stroud. He and the rest of the entrants will go for for a part of the $3,800,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,328-yard course from July 13-16.

Looking to place a wager on Stroud at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Chris Stroud Insights

Stroud has finished under par nine times and scored seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Stroud has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Stroud's average finish has been 57th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Stroud has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 43 -7 278 0 8 1 1 $432,161

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Stroud has had an average finish of 35th at this tournament in four appearances, including a personal best 27th-place.

In his most recent four attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 314 yards longer than average.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), the scoring average is lower at -12 per tournament.

Courses that Stroud has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,295 yards, 33 yards shorter than the 7,328-yard Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Stroud's Last Time Out

Stroud was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 68th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.02 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the John Deere Classic, which landed him in the 35th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Stroud was better than 35% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Stroud carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Stroud did not have a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.6).

Stroud's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that most recent outing, Stroud's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Stroud finished the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 3.8.

On the 12 par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Stroud carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.6).

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards

