The 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will have Daniel Chopra in the field in Nicholasville, Kentucky from July 13-16, up against the par-72, 7,328-yard course, with a purse of $3,800,000.00 at stake.

Daniel Chopra Insights

Chopra has finished below par four times over his last 10 rounds played.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Chopra has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his last 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past five tournaments.

Chopra has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 0 0 0 0 $0

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Chopra wound up 53rd at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Chopra made the cut in one of his past four entries in this event.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 314 yards longer than average.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has seen an average tournament score of -12 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Chopra has played in the past year (7,534 yards) is 206 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,328).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Chopra's Last Time Out

Chopra was in the sixth percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship ranked in the 16th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Chopra shot better than 43% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Chopra fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Chopra had five bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.7).

Chopra recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 4.6 on the 20 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At that most recent outing, Chopra had a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.2).

Chopra ended the Corales Puntacana Championship with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, less than the field's average, 5.9.

On the eight par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Chopra carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.9).

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards

