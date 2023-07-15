Derek Ernst is in the field at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky for the 2023 Barbasol Championship, taking place from July 13-16.

Looking to place a bet on Ernst at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Derek Ernst Insights

Ernst has finished better than par five times and shot three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Ernst has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Ernst finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Ernst hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 60th.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 41 -7 280 0 2 0 0 $52,898

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Ernst has not finished inside the top 20 in his past five appearances at this event.

Ernst has made the cut one time in his previous five entries in this event.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 314 yards shorter than the 7,328-yard par 72 for this week's event.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has seen an average tournament score of -12 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Ernst has played in the past year has been 110 yards longer than the 7,328 yards Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Ernst's Last Time Out

Ernst finished in the 18th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 3.91 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the John Deere Classic, which placed him in the 65th percentile among all competitors.

On the six par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Ernst shot better than only 14% of the golfers (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Ernst fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Ernst had two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

Ernst's six birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the field average (6.4).

At that last tournament, Ernst's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Ernst ended the John Deere Classic underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Ernst finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Ernst Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.