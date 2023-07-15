Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jake Fraley (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is batting .271 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 32 walks.
- Fraley has had a hit in 44 of 73 games this season (60.3%), including multiple hits 17 times (23.3%).
- In 13.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Fraley has picked up an RBI in 45.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 23 of 73 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.268
|AVG
|.274
|.333
|OBP
|.400
|.472
|SLG
|.453
|13
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|28
|27/10
|K/BB
|19/22
|7
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.60 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.60), 44th in WHIP (1.293), and 10th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
