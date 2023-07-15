The Barbasol Championship is underway, and Jason Scrivener is currently in 82nd place with a score of -1.

Looking to place a bet on Jason Scrivener at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Jason Scrivener Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Scrivener has shot better than par seven times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 15 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last 15 rounds, Scrivener has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Scrivener has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Scrivener has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 68 -3 178 0 2 0 0 $35,656

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Scrivener finished 82nd when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,020 yards in the past year, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is set for a longer 7,328 yards.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) checks in at 7,328 yards, five yards longer than the average course Scrivener has played in the past year (7,323 yards).

Scrivener's Last Time Out

Scrivener was rather mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging par to finish in the 61st percentile of competitors.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 56 par-4 holes at The Open Championship was strong, putting him in the 70th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at The Open Championship, Scrivener was better than just 11% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Scrivener did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the tournament average was 0.5).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Scrivener did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

Scrivener carded more birdies or better (12) than the field average of 9.1 on the 56 par-4s at The Open Championship.

At that last competition, Scrivener's performance on the 56 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.9).

Scrivener ended The Open Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.7), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at The Open Championship, Scrivener underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Scrivener Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Scrivener's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

