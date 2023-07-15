Jim Herman will play at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky in the 2023 Barbasol Championship from July 13-16. The par-72 course spans 7,328 yards and the purse available is $3,800,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Herman at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Jim Herman Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Herman has scored better than par five times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 14 rounds.

Herman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five events, Herman's average finish has been 67th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Herman has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 52 -4 280 0 8 0 0 $294,889

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Herman has one win in his past three starts at this event. His average finish has been 33rd.

Herman made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

At 7,328 yards, Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,014 yards.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -12.

The courses that Herman has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,272 yards, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be 7,328 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -12 average at this course.

Herman's Last Time Out

Herman was in the 90th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.09 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the John Deere Classic, which landed him in the 16th percentile among all competitors.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Herman was better than 54% of the field (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Herman carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Herman had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.6).

Herman recorded more birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

In that last competition, Herman's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Herman finished the John Deere Classic bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Herman finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Herman Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

