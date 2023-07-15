Jin-young Ko is in the field at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, taking place from July 13-16.

Looking to place a wager on Ko at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Jin-young Ko Insights

Ko has finished below par on eight occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in seven of her last 18 rounds played.

Over her last 18 rounds, Ko has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

In her past five appearances, Ko has finished atop the leaderboard once.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut four times.

In her past five tournaments, Ko finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. She carded a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 20 -7 279 2 12 3 6 $1.3M

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Highland Meadows Golf Club will play at 6,561 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,014.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Ko has played in the past year has been six yards longer than the 6,561 yards Highland Meadows Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Ko's Last Time Out

Ko was in the 26th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.30-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open was poor, putting her in the 30th percentile of the field.

Ko was better than 74% of the golfers at the U.S. Women’s Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 5.02.

Ko recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Ko recorded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 3.0).

Ko carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 3.0 on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

At that most recent tournament, Ko's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

Ko ended the U.S. Women’s Open registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.8 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Ko carded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 2.6.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Ko Odds to Win: +1000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

