The Barbasol Championship is underway, and Kelly Kraft is currently in 82nd place with a score of -1.

Kelly Kraft Insights

Kraft has finished under par 10 times and posted seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 13 rounds.

Kraft has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 13 rounds.

In his past five events, Kraft has had an average finish of 53rd.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Kraft has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 50 -5 257 0 10 0 0 $429,952

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In Kraft's previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 46th.

Kraft made the cut in three of his past four entries in this event.

The most recent time Kraft played this event was in 2023, and he finished 82nd.

This course is set up to play at 7,328 yards, 319 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) checks in at 7,328 yards, 32 yards longer than the average course Kraft has played in the past year (7,296 yards).

Kraft's Last Time Out

Kraft shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 18th percentile of the field.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic placed him in the 35th percentile.

Kraft shot better than 35% of the competitors at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.60.

Kraft failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Kraft carded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

Kraft's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the tournament average (6.4).

At that last outing, Kraft's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Kraft ended the John Deere Classic underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Kraft recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.6).

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Kraft's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.