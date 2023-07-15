The Barbasol Championship is in progress, and following the second round Kramer Hickok is in 30th place at -6.

Looking to bet on Kramer Hickok at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Kramer Hickok Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Hickok has shot under par six times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hickok has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five events, Hickok has had an average finish of 50th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 42 -2 270 0 12 0 0 $568,991

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In Hickok's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 22nd.

Hickok made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

The most recent time Hickok played this event was in 2023, and he finished 30th.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will play at 7,328 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,005.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) checks in at 7,328 yards, 64 yards longer than the average course Hickok has played in the past year (7,264 yards).

Hickok's Last Time Out

Hickok was in the sixth percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.31 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic placed him in the 35th percentile.

Hickok was better than only 29% of the field at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.60.

Hickok did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Hickok carded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.6).

Hickok recorded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

In that most recent outing, Hickok posted a bogey or worse on seven of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Hickok ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hickok finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Hickok Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hickok's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

