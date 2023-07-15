From July 13-16, Matt Every will hit the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky to play in the 2023 Barbasol Championship. It's a par-72 that spans 7,328 yards, with a purse of $3,800,000.00 on the line.

Looking to wager on Every at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Matt Every Insights

Every has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last nine rounds, Every has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Every has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 0 0 0 0 $0

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In his past four appearances at this event, Every placed 61st in his only finish.

Every has made the cut in one of his past four appearances at this tournament.

At 7,328 yards, Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,014 yards.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has seen an average tournament score of -12 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Every has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,521 yards, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at 7,328 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Every's Last Time Out

Every was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging par to finish in the 67th percentile of the field.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship ranked in the 10th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.03).

Every was better than 43% of the competitors at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.59.

Every fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Every recorded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.7).

Every's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were less than the tournament average (4.6).

At that last competition, Every's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.2).

Every finished the Corales Puntacana Championship registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Every finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Every Odds to Win: +100000

