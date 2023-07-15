The New York Mets (42-49) bring a three-game losing run into a home matchup versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (52-38), at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Kodai Senga (7-5) to the mound, while Tony Gonsolin (5-3) will answer the bell for the Dodgers.

Mets vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (7-5, 3.31 ERA) vs Gonsolin - LAD (5-3, 3.86 ERA)

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

Senga (7-5) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 6, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in eight innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 3.31 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .204.

He has earned a quality start six times in 16 starts this season.

Senga has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

Gonsolin (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday, July 8 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.86, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .200 against him.

Gonsolin is looking to record his fourth quality start of the year in this game.

Gonsolin enters this matchup with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had five appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

