Paul Haley will be among those playing the 2023 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) from July 13-16.

Looking to place a wager on Haley at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Paul Haley Insights

Haley has finished below par on three occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Haley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Haley finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five appearances.

Haley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 83rd.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 45 -4 282 0 11 1 1 $356,093

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,328 yards, 314 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) have averaged a score of -12 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Haley will take to the 7,328-yard course this week at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after having played courses with an average length of 7,298 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -12 average at this course.

Haley's Last Time Out

Haley shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the seventh percentile of competitors.

His 4-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the 35th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.95).

Haley shot better than 35% of the field at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.6.

Haley recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Haley recorded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.6).

Haley had fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

At that last tournament, Haley's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Haley finished the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, worse than the field's average, 3.8.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Haley finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Haley Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.