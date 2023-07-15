Santiago Tarrio is ready for the 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) (par-72) in Nicholasville, Kentucky from July 13-16. The purse is $3,800,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Tarrio at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Santiago Tarrio Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Tarrio has finished under par three times, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Tarrio has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

In his past four tournaments, Tarrio finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past four tournaments.

Tarrio has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past four tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 0 0 0 0 $0

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 314 yards shorter than the 7,328-yard par 72 for this week's event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has a recent scoring average of -12.

Courses that Tarrio has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,576 yards, 248 yards longer than the 7,328-yard Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Tarrio's Last Time Out

Tarrio was in the 20th percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.35 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which placed him in the third percentile of the field.

Tarrio was better than 84% of the competitors at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.59.

Tarrio carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, better than the field average of 1.4.

On the eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Tarrio recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.7).

Tarrio's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were less than the tournament average (4.6).

In that most recent competition, Tarrio posted a bogey or worse on eight of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.2).

Tarrio ended the Corales Puntacana Championship carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Tarrio finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Tarrio Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.