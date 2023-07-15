TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .300 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 26 walks.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 65.2% of his 69 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.3% of them.
- Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (8.7%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Friedl has an RBI in 20 of 69 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.286
|AVG
|.313
|.367
|OBP
|.384
|.500
|SLG
|.412
|13
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|11
|26/13
|K/BB
|24/13
|7
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Peralta (5-7 with a 4.60 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 49th, 1.293 WHIP ranks 44th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
