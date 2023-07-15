Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .567 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on July 15 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .292 with four doubles, four triples, four home runs and 18 walks.
- In 22 of 43 games this year (51.2%) Benson has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (18.6%).
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (9.3%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Benson has had at least one RBI in 16.3% of his games this season (seven of 43), with two or more RBI three times (7.0%).
- He has scored in 34.9% of his games this season (15 of 43), with two or more runs four times (9.3%).
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|24
|.218
|AVG
|.354
|.306
|OBP
|.447
|.382
|SLG
|.585
|3
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|6
|22/7
|K/BB
|12/11
|4
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.60 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 49th, 1.293 WHIP ranks 44th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
