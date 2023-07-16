Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Cincinnati Bengals have +900 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-best in the league as of December 31.
Watch the Bengals this season on Fubo!
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +150
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
Looking to place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati put together a 12-2-1 record against the spread last season.
- A total of six Bengals games last season went over the point total.
- Cincinnati averaged 360.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it eighth in the . Defensively, it ranked 16th, giving up 335.7 yards per contest.
- Last season the Bengals were 6-1 at home and 6-3 on the road.
- As underdogs, Cincinnati picked up only one win (1-1) versus its 11-2 record when favored.
- The Bengals were 3-3 in the AFC North and 8-3 in the AFC as a whole.
Bengals Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow passed for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.
- On the ground, Burrow scored five touchdowns and picked up 257 yards.
- On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 814 yards (58.1 per game).
- Mixon also had 60 catches for 441 yards and two TDs.
- In 12 games a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, catching 74 balls for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game).
- On defense last year, Logan Wilson helped set the tone with one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games.
Bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+800
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+3500
Odds are current as of July 16 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.