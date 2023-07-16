The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Read More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India is batting .245 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 36 walks.

India has picked up a hit in 63 of 93 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

India has had at least one RBI in 32.3% of his games this year (30 of 93), with more than one RBI 11 times (11.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .276 AVG .219 .371 OBP .300 .442 SLG .370 17 XBH 13 5 HR 8 25 RBI 24 35/19 K/BB 46/17 7 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings