How to Watch the Reds vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 16
The Cincinnati Reds will look to Joey Votto for continued offensive production when they take the field against Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.
Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 22nd in baseball with 98 total home runs.
- Cincinnati is 12th in baseball with a .410 slugging percentage.
- The Reds' .253 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.
- Cincinnati is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.9 runs per game (454 total).
- The Reds are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .334.
- The Reds strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 24 mark in baseball.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- Cincinnati has a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds average MLB's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.441).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Ben Lively (4-5) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.83 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Lively is trying to pick up his second quality start of the season in this outing.
- Lively will try to pick up his eighth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/7/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Corbin Burnes
|7/8/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-5
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Colin Rea
|7/9/2023
|Brewers
|L 1-0
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Wade Miley
|7/14/2023
|Brewers
|L 1-0
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Corbin Burnes
|7/15/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-0
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Freddy Peralta
|7/16/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
|7/17/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|-
|7/18/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Ross Stripling
|7/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Alex Cobb
|7/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|-
