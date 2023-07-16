TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on July 16 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .296 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 26 walks.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 70 games this season, with multiple hits in 32.9% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.6% of his games this year, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 35.7% of his games this season (25 of 70), with two or more runs eight times (11.4%).
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.276
|AVG
|.313
|.356
|OBP
|.384
|.483
|SLG
|.412
|13
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|11
|28/13
|K/BB
|24/13
|7
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Houser (3-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.68, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.
