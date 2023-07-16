Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on July 16 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is hitting .289 with four doubles, four triples, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Benson has had a hit in 22 of 44 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits eight times (18.2%).
- He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Benson has had at least one RBI in 15.9% of his games this season (seven of 44), with two or more RBI three times (6.8%).
- He has scored in 15 games this year (34.1%), including four multi-run games (9.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|24
|.214
|AVG
|.354
|.323
|OBP
|.447
|.375
|SLG
|.585
|3
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|6
|23/9
|K/BB
|12/11
|5
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Houser (3-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.68 ERA in 51 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.68 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .300 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.